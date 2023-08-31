D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,477 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of D.R. Horton worth $189,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 34,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.