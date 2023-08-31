Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205,263 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $196,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Cummins stock opened at $231.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.13. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

