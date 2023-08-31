Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 32,762.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 13.47% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $209,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPAC opened at $56.83 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

