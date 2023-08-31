Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,727 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of MetLife worth $219,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

