Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,580,365 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $200,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,627,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.59 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

