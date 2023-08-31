American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of American International Group worth $226,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

