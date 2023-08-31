Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,840 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $211,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYY opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.