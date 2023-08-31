National Pension Service Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,949 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $59,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

