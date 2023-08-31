Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $214.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,294,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $214,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.67.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.