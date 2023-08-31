CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $198.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

