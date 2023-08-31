Ampol Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.95 (ASX:ALD)

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALDGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.24.

In other news, insider Simon Allen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$34.07 ($21.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$102,207.00 ($65,940.00). Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

