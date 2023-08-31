Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70-8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.04-8.06 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

CRM stock opened at $215.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.77.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.39.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.