Solvar Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:SVR)

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Solvar Price Performance

Solvar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solvar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.