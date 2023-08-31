Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
