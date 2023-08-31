SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after purchasing an additional 918,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,242,000 after buying an additional 481,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,907,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

