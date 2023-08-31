SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 910,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.