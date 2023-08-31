SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

