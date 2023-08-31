Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 4,686 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.