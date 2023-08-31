Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,184 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 318.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AMT opened at $182.97 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.11.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

