Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,426 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 284,740 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Tripadvisor worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after buying an additional 1,075,446 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $58,524,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.