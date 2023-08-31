Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,111 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 894,482 shares of company stock valued at $23,537,824. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

