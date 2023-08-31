Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.24 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 619,296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMC opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

