Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Macy’s worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

