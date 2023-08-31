Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 879.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,671 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

