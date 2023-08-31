Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,433 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,239 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $362,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

