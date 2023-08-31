Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.70 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $111,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,502 shares in the company, valued at $335,794.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $111,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

