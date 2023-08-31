Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,609 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Insight Enterprises worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $159.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises's revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

