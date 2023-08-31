Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 81,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

