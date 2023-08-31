Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 107,929 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $230,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

