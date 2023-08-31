Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 39,893 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Exelon worth $234,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.2 %

Exelon stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.