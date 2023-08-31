Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

