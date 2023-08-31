Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $164,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

