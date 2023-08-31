Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.23 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $334.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.21 and its 200 day moving average is $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

