FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $273.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $274.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.