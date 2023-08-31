EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $180.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

