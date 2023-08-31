Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,826 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $84.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

