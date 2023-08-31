Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,024 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 174,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.