Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,527 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

NTRS stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

