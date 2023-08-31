Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $190,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.28 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.