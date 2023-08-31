Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.83 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $279.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day moving average is $272.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.