Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.89 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,779 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,764,000 after purchasing an additional 290,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

