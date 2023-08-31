Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

BXP stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.67%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

