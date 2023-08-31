C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $215,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

