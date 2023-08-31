Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 931,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

