JOYY Inc. (YY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.
JOYY Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JOYY stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.76 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BOCOM International cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.
