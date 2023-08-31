JOYY Inc. (YY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th.

JOYY Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.76 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 59.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 2,183.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BOCOM International cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

