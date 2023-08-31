Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Epsilon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Epsilon Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.43. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.
In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 18,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $90,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 18,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $90,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Stankowski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $990,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
