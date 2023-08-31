Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Epsilon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.43. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 18,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $90,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 18,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $90,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Stankowski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $990,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

