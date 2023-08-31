Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.