Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.43

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.43 and traded as high as C$13.75. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 121,432 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

