Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,604 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

View Our Latest Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.84. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.