Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.37 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2,281.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,879 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $91,288,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after buying an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after buying an additional 724,481 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

